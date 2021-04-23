Waynesboro-area couple wins more than $800,000 from lottery ticket

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Josh Quick and Shannon Harris were on a grocery run at a Waynesboro Walmart when they decided to buy a lottery ticket. Later that night, when the winning numbers were selected, they couldn’t believe it.

The couple won $894,591 from that ticket.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Quick said in a press release from Virginia Lottery. “I called [Shannon], and she didn’t believe it at first either.”

Virginia Lottery says the numbers the couple selected were 3-5-18-26-19, which turned out to be the winning numbers in that night’s drawing.

The couple says they both hope to use their winnings to start retirement savings accounts.

The winning ticket was a Cash 5 wth EZ Match ticket, which features a rolling jackpot starting at $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

Virginia Lottery says the odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

