(3) James Madison holds off VMI to advance in FCS Playoffs

JMU football (file)
JMU football (file)(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - (3) JMU defeated VMI 31-24 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes were led by a strong rushing attack, which accumulated 305 total yards between Jawon Hamilton, Percy Agyei-Obese and Cole Johnson.

The highlight of the day came after a VMI punt pinned JMU deep at the Dukes’ own one-yard line. Hamilton broke free for a 99-yard touchdown run in the first quarter giving JMU an early 7-0 lead.

Antwane Wells had a strong day on the receiving end hauling in 132 yards and a score.

The Keydets cut what was an 18-point JMU to just seven late in the fourth quarter, but could not convert on an onside kick attempt, sealing the JMU win.

(3) James Madison moves on to play the winner of North Dakota and Missouri State next week.

