Chesapeake man charged in fatal Waynesboro crash and hit and run in Augusta County

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police was called to a hit-and-run crash on Jefferson Hwy. at Nottingham Ln. in Augusta County just before 10:30 Friday night.

A Hyundai had been hit by another vehicle that fled the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured

Minutes later, Waynesboro Police were called to the area of W. Main St. and Lew Dewitt Blvd. for a two-vehicle crash.

The vehicles were in the CVS parking lot.

While investigating both crashes, police determined that the vehicle involved in the alleged hit and run on Jefferson Hwy. had traveled into Waynesboro and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Lew Dewitt Blvd. and W. Main St.

The drivers involved in the crash were identified as 49-year-old Anne M. Seaton, of Waynesboro. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Sean B. Webster, from Chesapeake.

Webster was arrested in Waynesboro for suspicion of Virginia code §18.2-266: Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence.

He was also charged by VSP for the incident in Augusta County with one count of §46.2-894: Felony Hit and Run.

Webster was initially taken to Augusta Health then to the magistrate who held Webster on all charges.

He was then transferred to the custody of Middle River Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

The crash in the City of Waynesboro remains under investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash who has not yet spoken to an officer is asked to please contact Detective Nystrom at 540-942-6675. You can also report your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.