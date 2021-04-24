DEA National Drug Take Back Day is April 24

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On April 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) encourage you to rid your home of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day.

Anonymous drop-off locations around the Valley will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes, other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations if lithium batteries are removed.

At its last Take Back Day in October, DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.

“The turnout is usually pretty high for the drug take-back day,” Lt. Chris Monahan, with the HPD, said. “Oftentimes, this is a good reminder to check their medicine cabinets, check some drawers, If you do, it’s a great opportunity for you to come to drop them off and make sure that these drugs don’t get into the wrong hands.”

HPD will be receiving the medications at two locations: Roses parking lot, located at 450 N. Mason Street and DICK’s Sporting Goods parking lot, located at 1925 E Market St.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

To learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.

