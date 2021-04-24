Fire Marshal in Staunton to have law enforcement authority

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton City Council voted 4 to 3 on a proclamation giving the fire marshal aw enforcement authority.

Under the new authority, the fire marshal can carry a gun, and is able to make arrests in certain situations.

Fire marshals in Harrisonburg have had this authority for years and Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said this is especially beneficial for arson cases, which are very difficult to prosecute.

“It is critical for the individual that is going to be testifying on the stand to have a command level knowledge how fires origin and cause,” Tobia

Tobia said if this isn’t the case, a defense team could call a police officer’s credibility into question simply because it is not their expertise.

“Having a fire marshal who has the ability to make an arrest in an arson case is critical to successfully prosecuting that individual, holding that individual responsible, and keeping that individual off the street,” Tobia said.

He added that this is a common practice across many fire departments.

Tobia said the fire marshal’s powers under this authority are focused on crimes relating to fire and laws related to fire, like enforcing the fire code.

“One of the things I think is misunderstood is that suddenly these individuals are going to be going out and enforcing all of the laws, and that is simply not the case,” Tobia said.

The City of Harrisonburg is currently prosecuting an arson case out of an arrest that was made last week, and Tobia said the fire marshals were able to make that arrest.

In Staunton, the start up training costs would be around $3,000, which those opposed to the resolution said is unnecessary spending at this time.

Tobia believes the training is an investment in the safety of the marshals.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.