Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro woman dead following Friday night crash
Josh Quick and Shannon Harris won $894,591 from a Chas 5 with EZ Match ticket.
Waynesboro-area couple wins more than $800,000 from lottery ticket
Kara Winum and her new service dog Neriah
New service dog joins the Winum family
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old
American Rescue Plan delivers increase in food assistance benefits

Latest News

Harrisonburg Fire Department
Fire Marshal in Staunton to have law enforcement authority
Juniper Hill Commons coming soon to Harrisonburg
New cohousing development coming to Harrisonburg
National Drug Take Back Day
Valley police departments take part in Drug Take Back Day
Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to around 50 for most of the night with periods of rain...
Ben's Evening Forecast 4/24/2021