Massanetta Springs to use $146K from the Great Community Give for restoration, COVID-19 expenses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The fourth annual Great Community Give surpassed goals The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) set for the fundraising event.

The Great Community Give grand total, after the event ended at 8:00 p.m. on April 31, was $1,772,878 with 7,111 donors participating.

Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center was at the very top of the leaderboard, raising $146,435.

Executive Director Clayton Rascoe said Massanetta Springs staff is preparing for campers and conference-goers to return in June, and with those donations, they plan to use a large sum of it to restore stonework on the grounds.

“We’re actually taking some old fountains out and putting a firepit in to make that more of a year-round gathering spot, a little more COVID friendly during those colder months, here near the main part of our campus,” Rascoe said.

Massanetta Springs set a $90,000 goal for the fundraising event and is so grateful for the community’s help in going far beyond that, especially after a tough year faced with COVID-19 shutdowns and precautions.

“We just know that camp and conferences are going to be a key part in the mental and spiritual health of young people as they return going to a safe place where they are going to gather with a large number of people,” Rascoe said. “Maybe for the first time in over a year.”

Because of limited capacity this summer, Rascoe said there will be increased COVID-19 expenses, but decreased revenue, so another portion of the Great Community Give donations will go to that.

“$20,000 is going to help buy PPE and help pay for the testing company that will be working with us, our children, and youth this summer,” Rascoe said.

Additional money will go toward expenses put off due to the pandemic, like hiring more staff.

“We have a really dedicated group of folks who want to be sure that our mission and ministry succeed and we are just continuously overwhelmed by all the generosity,” Rascoe said. “The financial generosity of course, but people giving their time, talent, and support.”

