New cohousing development coming to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new housing development is coming to Harrisonburg, but it doesn’t look like your typical neighborhood.

Juniper Hill Commons is the first ever cohousing development in the Friendly City, and it’s looking for multigenerational residents.

Right off Keezletown Road will be the home of 27 homes.

Residents will have their own private homes and share common areas. Half of the property space will be green space for gardening and other activities, and the parking spaces outline the houses; there are no garages.

Ervin Stutzman, Manager with Harrisonburg Cohousing, said it is similar to a condo but it will be owned, managed, and governed by its residents or equity members, and he said they already have 17 members signed up.

Stutzman said the design of the commons is meant to facilitate community.

“The main thing people buy when they buy a cohousing place is community. We joke to say you buy community and you get a house thrown in,” Stutzman said.

Another huge part of Juniper Hill Commons is environmental cautiousness.

Stutzman said the homes will be closer together, and will utilize solar energy.

He said construction will hopefully begin later this year.

You can find more information on Juniper Hill Commons, here or call 540-435-2259.

