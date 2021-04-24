Advertisement

Pendleton County, Moorefield boys basketball win sectional titles

Pendleton County wins its sectional title.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County boys basketball teams keeps on winning.

The Wildcats won their 37th straight game, defeating Tygarts Valley 46-32, to win the Class AA, Region II, Section 2 title.

It was just a two-point game at the half, but Pendleton County finished strong, outscoring Tygarts Valley by 12 in the second half.

The Moorefield boys basketball team also won its sectional title.

The Yellow Jackets took down Frankfort 58-44 in the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 championship.

