Advertisement

Riverheads, Stuarts Draft win state semifinal games

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both Riverheads and Stuarts Draft are moving on to state championship games.

Riverheads beat West Point 52-8 in the Class 1 state semifinal game.

The Gladiators had 403 total rushing yards, including 135 yards from Cayden Cook-Cash who scored twice.

Riverheads will have a chance to win its fifth straight state title next week, when they host Galax.

Stuarts Draft took down Poquoson 44-13 in the Class 2 state semifinal game.

The Cougars will face Appomattox next week in Stuarts Draft for the Class 2 title game.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro woman dead following Friday night crash
Josh Quick and Shannon Harris won $894,591 from a Chas 5 with EZ Match ticket.
Waynesboro-area couple wins more than $800,000 from lottery ticket
Kara Winum and her new service dog Neriah
New service dog joins the Winum family
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old
American Rescue Plan delivers increase in food assistance benefits

Latest News

JMU football (file)
(3) James Madison holds off VMI to advance in FCS Playoffs
JMU takes on UNCW again on Sunday for a doubleheader.
JMU sports roundup: Saturday, April 24
Riverheads volleyball in the class 1 state finals.
Riverheads falls in Class 1 state finals
JMU women's lacrosse beats William & Mary
JMU sports roundup: Friday, April 23