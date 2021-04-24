Riverheads, Stuarts Draft win state semifinal games
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both Riverheads and Stuarts Draft are moving on to state championship games.
Riverheads beat West Point 52-8 in the Class 1 state semifinal game.
The Gladiators had 403 total rushing yards, including 135 yards from Cayden Cook-Cash who scored twice.
Riverheads will have a chance to win its fifth straight state title next week, when they host Galax.
Stuarts Draft took down Poquoson 44-13 in the Class 2 state semifinal game.
The Cougars will face Appomattox next week in Stuarts Draft for the Class 2 title game.
