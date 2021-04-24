Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California...
Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Holden, a resident of Harrisonburg, recently went through the process of claiming money...
Virginia resident encourages everyone to check unclaimed property
Northam during a news conference.
Northam announces expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On Thursday night, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at LSC Communications in...
UPDATE: Fire reported at LSC Communications in Rockingham County
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Lauren Richardson, 30, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Lauren Richardson

Latest News

A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk
Kara Winum and her new service dog Neriah
New service dog joins the Winum family
Some parents in Childress are outraged after they say a church taught their children explicit...
Parents outraged, say Texas church taught sex education without parental consent
April 24 is the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
DEA National Drug Take Back Day is April 24