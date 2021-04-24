Valley law enforcement officers receive Crisis Intervention training

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Northwestern Community Services Board went through a week of Crisis Intervention Training for local law enforcement officers from throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Virginia State Police Trooper Derek-Lee Sewell is a CIT trainer. He has been with VSP for nine years.

“The more that you communicate you can use this in any avenue of life. Just from the conversations of dealing with someone that is having a mental crisis or dealing with mental health, being on a traffic stop, being able to talk to them and build rapport being able to talk to my wife and make sure I’m doing right at the home front. I think that is the beauty of it, it really ripples into everything that you do,” Trooper Derek-Lee Sewell explained

The CIT training is based on the Memphis Model.

Following the fatal shooting of a black man at the hands of white police officers in Memphis, Tennessee the mayor of the city worked with the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) and other community partners to create training for law enforcement to properly handle mental health crisis.

“Being able to better communicate. Not only dealing with the mental health aspect but also just be better at communication skills and to help people along with whatever their situation is. Whatever we need to do to be a better servant to the community, I think it is a great asset.” Sewell added.

The CIT training has since been used in cities across the country and focuses on mental health diagnoses, psychiatric medications, and issues of drug abuse and dependence for CIT Officers.

From April 19-23, officers from all over the Valley took part in activities that would better their response to mental health crises. Sessions included role-play activities, intervention skills and presentations from officers who have dealt with various mental health issues.

Deputy Dwayne Green with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Officer has been in law enforcement for eight years and is also a CIT instructor.

“It should be a thing we do in every officer’s basic training to be certified,” Green said. “It helps you with law enforcement it helps you with your daily interactions of your everyday job.”

Those participating receive training in mental health law and cross-cultural sensitivity would be combined with quality time with those who have experienced mental illness.

“CIT is a collaboration between mental health and law enforcement but CIT is a community effort. It’s people at the grocery store, the library the shopkeepers, we want to keep our folks in the community so they can live there. It’s a collaborative effort, it’s everybody working together.” CIT coordinator, Donna Trillo explained.

