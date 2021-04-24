Valley police departments take part in Drug Take Back Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday was the semi-annual National Drug Take Back Day, and organizations throughout the Valley got involved.

The Harrisonburg Police Department had two locations throughout the City to collect any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs.

The department teamed up with the Futuro Latino Coalition, and was also joined by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board and Magellan Medicaid.

The goal of the take back day is to keep unused drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency says it collected a record high amount of unwanted prescription drugs last October of almost 500 tons.

Any unwanted prescription drugs off in the lobby of the Harrisonburg Police Department, Sentara RMH, and some drug stores year round.

