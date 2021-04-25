Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing Churchville woman

Ida Puffenbarger
Ida Puffenbarger(ACSO)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing a woman who was last seen at her home in Churchville on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10 p.m.

23-year-old Ida Belle Puffenbarger is 5′2″ and weighs 195 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a red 2011 Ford Fusion with VA registration UGE 4660.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

