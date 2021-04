JMU sports roundup: Sunday, April 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU sports scores from Sunday, April 25:

Softball

Game 1: (25) James Madison 11, UNCW 3

Game 2: (25) James Madison 7, UNCW 3

Baseball

Game 1: William & Mary 6, James Madison 3

Game 2: William & Mary vs. James Madison

Women’s Lacrosse

(25) James Madison 15, Elon 9

Women’s Tennis - CAA Championship

James Madison 4, William & Mary 2 - JMU wins the CAA title for the second straight year

Men’s Golf - CAA Championship

James Madison competing at Dataw Island Club-Cotton Dike Course

