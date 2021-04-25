Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 884 on Sunday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Sunday, April 25, Virginia has had 654,210 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 884 case increase since Saturday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 5.5% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

16 additional deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 10,691.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, April 1, Governor Northam announced vaccine eligibility would expand to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above beginning on Sunday, April 18.

On Tuesday, March 23, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Starting April 1, social gatherings may now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 500 person cap. Outdoor capacity will now be able to have up to 30 percent.

When it comes to sporting events, the number of spectators will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks and social distancing will still be required at this time.

Previously, Governor Northam also lifted the modified stay-at-home order, and alcohol sales have been expanded to midnight.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of April 25

By April 25, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 508,565 confirmed cases and 145,645 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 9,104,519 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,952,209 PCR tests, 238,292 antibody tests and 1,914,018 antigen tests.

At this point, 28,090 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,691 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. April 25.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 27,443 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,682 (+5 from Saturday)

• Bath County - 264

• Buena Vista - 880

• Harrisonburg - 6,417 (+10 from Saturday)

• Highland County - 109

• Lexington - 1,163 (+1 from Saturday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,492 (+1 from Saturday)

• Rockingham County - 6,626 (+3 from Saturday)

• Staunton - 2,488 (+4 from Saturday)

• Waynesboro - 2,322

Outbreaks: 94, with 37 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 34 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 8 in college/university settings, 2 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 361,656

Lord Fairfax Health District: 20,524 total cases

• Clarke County - 956 (+2 from Saturday)

• Frederick County - 7,740 (+9 from Saturday)

• Page County - 1,991(+4 from Saturday)

• Shenandoah County - 4,185 (+10 from Saturday)

• Warren County - 2,850 (+10 from Saturday)

• Winchester - 2,802 (+4 from Saturday)

Outbreaks: 112, with 48 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 37 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 7 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 243,178

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of April 25, 3,627,978 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,411,830 people are fully vaccinated.

5,838,005 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of April 25, at least 54,228 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 1,002.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 151,382 total cases in West Virginia as of April 23.

Grant County: 1,243 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Thursday)

Hardy County: 1,455 total COVID-19 cases (+5 from Thursday)

Pendleton County: 693 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.