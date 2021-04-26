Advertisement

Census: Virginia will hold steady at 11 congressional seats

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Virginia’s population grew over the past decade but not enough to gain an additional seat in Congress.

Monday’s data release was the first to emerge from the nation’s once-a-decade headcount. It showed that from 2010 to 2020, Virginia’s resident population grew by 7.9% to 8,631,393. That growth will not change Virginia’s allotted number of Congressional seats, 11.

Later this year, the Census will release more detailed redistricting data that will be used for redrawing precise congressional and legislative districts.

