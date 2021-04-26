COVID-19 vaccination clinics to wrap up at Shenandoah University

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Since January, the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University has administered more than 65,000 COVID-19 shots. But next week, the James R. Wilkin, Jr. Athletics and Events Center will hold its final clinic.

The last first dose clinic will be held on Thursday, April 29, and the last second dose clinic will be held on May 6.

The clinic opened up as a partnership with Shenandoah University, Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District. Hundreds of volunteers and staff worked to give people across the Commonwealth a vaccine.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a member of this amazing partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District and to be an integral part in providing a place where people could be treated quickly, efficiently, and with respect,” said Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons. “Our clinic was a fully inclusive one. We ensured that vaccine appointments were available to everyone no matter their income, race, religion, housing status, or gender, whether they had access to technology or not, or whether they lived in cities or very rural areas. The clinic at Shenandoah aimed to help everyone. We are so happy that we could help fight this public health crisis and do our part to make our community and state safer.”

Health Director of the Lord Fairfax Health District Dr. Collin Greene said with the recent lower turn out the decision was made to end the clinic.

“We still have a lot more people to vaccinate but I was actually standing in the Shenandoah University site about 20 minutes ago, I stopped to visit and there was almost nobody in there,” Dr. Greene said. “Anybody could have walked in and gotten a shot.”

Those receiving the first dose by April 29 will still have a second dose appointment arranged by Valley Health.

“As the vaccines progressed through the approval process six months ago, we could not have imagined a more accommodating community site or a more generous and engaged partner than Shenandoah University,” said Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer Jeffrey Feit. “From planning through execution, the SU team stepped up in important ways to make the experience positive for thousands of area residents who were eager to protect themselves, their families, co-workers, and customers from COVID. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together and are eager to look to other opportunities to serve the community by improving health.”

