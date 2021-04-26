Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy last week is demanding the release of additional audio recordings related to the incident.

Speaking at a news conference outside the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, an attorney for 32-year-old Isaiah Brown’s family said a breakdown in communication and “grave” policing errors led to the unarmed 32-year-old home health aide being shot multiple times.

Partial audio and some video were released last week showing Brown told a dispatcher he was unarmed. But it’s not clear whether the deputy who shot him knew that.

The family says Brown remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.