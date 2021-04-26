Advertisement

Family of Bonnie Santiago still searching for answers

By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 26, 2021
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “She’s missed, that I really miss her and I’ve missed her for all these years,” Gabrielle Adams explained. Adams is Bonnie’s youngest daughter.

It has been almost seven years since seven children and more than 20 grand and great-grandchildren have gone without Bonnie Santiago.

“My mom was the main person that kept our family together,” Adams said.

Bonnie Santiago went missing in July of 2014 and has not been seen or heard from since.

“It has been extremely difficult especially with milestones like a few of us having more babies a few of us getting married. Things that she never would have missed in a million years would she had been here,” Megan, one of her grandchildren explained.

Her last known location 1600 Carters Mountain Road in Albemarle County.

Authorities say this is still an open and active case.

“We just received information in January as it relates to this case so we’re constantly trying to follow up on information that we are receiving,” Captain Darrell Beyers with Albemarle County Police said.

A billboard has been created in Albemarle County asking anyone for any information to come forward.

“If we can just jog a person’s memory to where they might remember something, please call it into us and report it so we can follow up on it. There is no amount of information that is insignificant We need all information and we will be the ones to determine its relevance. Just because someone may not think it is relevant. It very well may be.”

