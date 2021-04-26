Gov. Northam endorses Del. Ayala for Lieutenant Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam is endorsing Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala in the commonwealth’s Lieutenant Governor’s race.

Ayala, a Cybersecurity Specialist, was elected in 2017.

She was one of the first two Latinas elected to the House and was re-elected in 2019.

Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring are also endorsing Ayala.

"During my time as Governor, we have made extraordinary progress in our Commonwealth...We need to continue building on that progress, and that’s why I am so excited to endorse Delegate Hala Ayala for Lieutenant Governor."--Governor @RalphNortham pic.twitter.com/MPnAXDYipK — Hala Ayala (@HalaAyala) April 26, 2021

Speaker Filler-Corn and Maj. Leader Herring will join Ayala and Gov. Northam at a 3 p.m. press conference at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond.

