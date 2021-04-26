Gov. Northam to sign LGBTQ+ Advisory Board bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will ceremonially sign legislation establishing an LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.

The executive board will advise the governor on the economic, professional, cultural, educational, and governmental links between the commonwealth and the LGBTQ community.

The bill signing will take place at the Richmond Public Library on East Franklin Street at 11 a.m.

