Gov. Northam to sign LGBTQ+ Advisory Board bill

By Associated Press and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will ceremonially sign legislation establishing an LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.

The executive board will advise the governor on the economic, professional, cultural, educational, and governmental links between the commonwealth and the LGBTQ community.

The bill signing will take place at the Richmond Public Library on East Franklin Street at 11 a.m.

