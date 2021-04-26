‘Happy Birthday America’ moved online for a second year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The annual “Happy Birthday America” event in Staunton will once again be a virtual event.

The Happy Birthday America (HBA) board made an announcement on Facebook saying they are disappointed, but want to ensure the safety of the community.

Last year, the HBA board decided to make the event virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they met with the city of Staunton several times before making a final decision.

“As we get closer [to the event], there’s talk about being 50 percent capacity, which is very encouraging to get back to our normal, but it still restricts a lot of the community of who will be able to come, who will be able to participate, and our vendors,” HBA board member Langdon Reid said. “Also, it’s a timing issue, as far as being right around the 4th of July because we just don’t have enough time to prepare for such an event.”

Reid says more than 18,000 people attended the event in 2019. Because of the size of the event, board members want to wait until they can have 100 percent capacity.

“With the capacity and the numbers that this event draws, we just didn’t feel right to say ‘let’s have an event that celebrates our freedoms,’ and then when you come, you’re told what you can’t do,” Reid said.

Reid says the virtual event is in the planning stages. The event will be broadcast on the Happy Birthday America Facebook page.

