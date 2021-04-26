Minimum wage increase headed to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Va. employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia say events over the last 18 months have led to the creation of the Living Wage Initiative. That’s gone from talks to actions.

“Our board of directors has been listening, learning, planning, and now acting on efforts that will make not just our organization but our community more diverse, more equitable, and more inclusive,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce said.

All staff will be making a minimum wage of $15 per hour starting July 1.

“It’s important because 60% of staff are people of color, and people of color are disproportionately affected by income gaps that are too often just so prevalent,” Pierce said.

This pay increase comes from many discussions on the harsh realities people in the community face every day.

“Our staff members have engaged in weekly conversations about issues involving race, equity, and inclusion in our community and a lot of truths have been shared,” Pierce said.

Although the club says this is an important step, progress doesn’t stop here.

“We are ecstatic about making this move, but at the same time this is a beginning,” Pierce said. “We haven’t crossed the finish line on anything. We have a lot of work to do as a society, as an organization, as a community to make things more fair, more equitable”

Through a donation from Dorothy Batton, this program will be funded for its first five years.

Pierce says through research with the Orange Dot project, the minimum living wage in Charlottesville is $30,000.

“That doesn’t include child care, that doesn’t include transportation. So if yo don’t make $30,000 in our community, which 5,000-plus families do not, then it’s really tough to make ends meet,” Pierce said.

The club says it’s looking for more employees this summer, and a link to the open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.