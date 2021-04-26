Republican candidates for governor oppose vote tallying software at upcoming convention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Republican Convention is scheduled for May 8 with delegates’ votes being counted electronically. This raises some concern with a few of the gubernatorial candidates.

“We need to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox said.

“The Republican Party is and has been the party of transparency and election integrity,” gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin said.

Cox and Youngkin are two of the Republican candidates for governor who, along with Sen. Amanda Chase, wrote a letter to Republican Party of Virginia voicing their distrust in the proposed ballot counting method.

“The letter basically said, our method of counting and tabulating has to be fair, it has to be transparent, and I really thought that the method the rules committee picked isn’t secure,” Cox said.

Due to COVID-19, registered delegates will vote using a ranked choice voting system at 37 locations around the state. Ranked choice voting means delegates will rank the list of candidates in order.

“We have all these quirks of Virginia politics and the convention is one of those,” J. Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said.

He says there’s still time for changes to be made, if the Republican party chooses to do so.

“This process has been so volatile, it would not surprise me at all,” Miles Coleman said.

The candidates say transparency on voting day is the most important part of this process.

“Transparency and trustworthiness of the process is at the core and so this is why it is so important,” Youngkin said. “This is an incredibly important convention election for us. We need to trust the process, we have to get it right.”

“In a representative democracy, in Virginia where it all started, people have to feel like their vote counts,” Cox said. “That there’s integrity behind and there’s transparency behind it. You want confidence in the system. That’s what makes the system work.”

