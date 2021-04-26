Advertisement

Scammers target job seekers with fake job listings

Scammers are posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers, the FBI said.
Scammers are posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers, the FBI said.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The next time you get called for a job interview, it might be a scam.

The FBI said that scammers are posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers.

Some of them are even going so far as to interview applicants.

The scammers ask interviewees for bank account or credit card information, which they can use to steal money, open new accounts or create fake identities.

The scam has increased in frequency with so many people looking for work during the pandemic.

Last year, more than 16,000 people reported being victimized by employment scams, with losses totaling over $59 million.

Officials said job seekers should never provide private information to employers until after they are hired.

The FBI’s tips to avoid becoming a victim:

  • Conduct a web search of the hiring company using the company name only. Results with multiple websites for the same company may indicate fraud.
  • Legitimate companies will ask for personally identifiable information and bank account information after hiring. It is safer to give this information in person, but if in-person contact is not possible, you can conduct a video call with the potential employer to confirm identity, especially if the company has a directory against which to compare employee photos.
  • Never send money to someone you meet online, provide credit card information to an employer or provide bank account information to employers without verifying their identity.
  • Do not accept any job offers from companies that ask you to use your own bank account to transfer their money because a legitimate company will not ask for this.
  • Never share your Social Security number or other personal information that can be used to access your accounts with someone who does not need to know.
  • If you are a victim of an employment scam, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro woman dead following Friday night crash
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in Isaiah Brown shooting
GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 884 on Sunday

Latest News

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City,...
Andrew Brown shooting: Family prevented from viewing police video
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
The Virginia NAACP will meet virtually with the state's top leaders to discuss concerns about...
Virginia NAACP to discuss public safety concerns with Gov. Northam and other state leaders
UVA Health to resume administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine