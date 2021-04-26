SNP: Search for 18-year-old suspended; remains found

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with the Shenandoah National Park (SNP) have announced based on a preliminary identification of remains found Monday afternoon in the park, the search for 18-year-old Ty Sauer has been suspended.

Officials originally reported Sauer missing in the park last week.

Officials say the body believed to be Sauer was discovered by searchers Monday, April 26, at 2:55 p.m. Officials say the body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas, where the body will be identified and a cause of death will be determined.

Officials say the remains were found in the park about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County, and about two miles from where Sauer was reportedly last seen on Thursday, April 22.

#BREAKING Officials with @ShenandoahNPS say the search for Ty Sauer has been suspended after finding the body of a male 2 miles from where Sauer was last seen. The body is being sent to the medical examiner for a positive ID. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/oaT77lN1BH — John Hood (@WHSV_John) April 26, 2021

