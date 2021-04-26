Spotswood High School presents ‘Chicago’

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

“From the beginning of when we chose Chicago the high school edition as our title this year, we thought it would be a good one because it does allow for some distancing on stage,” said Justine Mackey, the theater director at Spotswood High School.

The show must go on...even during a pandemic. The theater department at Spotswood High School choosing Chicago as this year’s performance. Amidst the pandemic, the school finding a safe way for the community to see their hard work.

“We’ve had to do a lot of preparing to keep everyone safe so sanitizing and distancing during rehearsals,” said Mackey.

The department also creating clear masks for the students to wear.

“Ultimately we are really happy with the ones we settled on because they don’t fog up and they are clear so we can see the student’s faces,” said Mackey.

The orchestra pit, who is normally on stage with the performers, recorded their soungs ahead of time.

Due to restrictions, Mackey and her team had to get creative when it came to having an audience.

“We came up with a system to stream it to classrooms privately.”

Mackey said despite restrictions she was just happy to allow her students to create.

“Kids were really looking forward to just being back together, making art and theater together...and that is the bottom line when it comes down to all of this is bringing back that sense of community,” said Mackey.

