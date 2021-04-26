Advertisement

UVA Health to resume administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is expected to once again administer Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, possibly starting as early as the first week of May, according to one doctor.

“We have not started to administer them [Johnson & Johnson] yet, but we are planning to do so. We’re going to revamp our patient education information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and we plan to resume it particularly for the areas that we were targeting in some pilot projects probably within a week or so,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said. “We’re going to be resuming it for some of our hospital-based efforts, vaccinating people who are here in the hospital that are going to be discharged, for example, to a nursing home.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention paused the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine so that investigators could look into a possible connection between it and rare blood clots.

Sifri says you may not have to get the Johnson & Johnson shot if you prefer not to.

“We are now in this position and this time where we have a lot of different vaccines available. The messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are available through our vaccine center, through the health district, through commercial pharmacies” the doctor said.

Sifri also points out that some people actually prefer to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the messenger RNA shots.

“It’s probably also important to sort of put it into context with what we’ve seen with severe allergies to the messenger RNA vaccines. They’re kind of similar on the order of a couple cases - two-to-five cases per million doses of vaccine used. That’s in the same ballpark of the cases of these thrombotic events that we’ve seen with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Sifri said.

