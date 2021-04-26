Advertisement

UVA School of Medicine method may help pinpoint brain seizures

UVA Health
UVA Health(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Huge advancements in how doctors treat epilepsy seizures are in the works at the University of Virginia.

A new approach to advanced imaging of the brain may help doctors pin-point exactly where seizures are coming from. An enhanced form of positron-emission tomography, called parametric dynamic imaging, is creating four dimensional images of the brain.

“Once that bad spot is located, we can then evaluate whether or not it can be removed through surgical means and then treat somebody who’s seizures are resisting treatment with normal epilepsy medication,” UVA professor of neurology Mark Quigg said.

The team of researchers at the University of Virginia says if this continues to be successful, hospital systems all over the world would be able to use this advanced imaging.

