VDH launches new dashboard for COVID-19 variants

The dashboard shows which variants have been reported in the Commonwealth and where.
The Virginia Department of Health's Variants of Concern Data Dashboard will be updated weekly...
The Virginia Department of Health's Variants of Concern Data Dashboard will be updated weekly on Fridays.(Virginia Department of Health)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health has launched a new dashboard showing which variants of COVID-19 are in the Commonwealth and giving information on each variant.

The COVID-19 Variants of Concern Dashboard lists the different variants of COVID-19 that have been reported to the department of health and have shown evidence of being concerning.

The dashboard breaks down how many cases there are for each strain and where they were found by age, sex, race and ethnicity.

VDH Deputy Director of the Division of Surveillance and Investigation Katherine McCombs says it is important for people to know what the strains are and to have a way to track them.

The variants may spread more easily, may cause more severe illness, and may escape the immune protection from the available vaccines.

There are five “variants of concern” on the dashboard, but McCombs says not all COVID-19 tests are sent to labs to identify variants, so these are only the variants they know about.

“These viruses as they are transmitted have the potential to mutate and cause these variants of concern, so we need to work to prevent that transmission to start with,” McCombs said.

She said safety measures like mask-wearing, social distancing and getting vaccinated will help stop the spread of these variants and further mutation.

The dashboard will be updated once a week on Fridays.

