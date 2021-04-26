VDOT’s reminders for drivers during Work Zone Awareness Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It is the beginning of highway construction season, so the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding drivers that they play an important role in keeping everyone safe.

April 26 through April 30 is recognized annually as National Work Zone Awareness Week, and VDOT reports that 80 percent of people killed in work zone crashes are vehicle occupants.

In 2020, 1,547 people were injured in work zones, and there were 11 fatalities reported. Both injuries and fatalities decreased in work zones compared to 2019, but that is attributed to a significant decrease in traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ask everybody to drive slowly through work zones,” Sandy Myers, with the Staunton VDOT District, said. “We want everybody to go home safely to their family and friends. That means our workers, as well as you and the occupants of your vehicle.”

VDOT offers the following tips for safely navigating highway work zones:

Expect the unexpected. Keep an eye out for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Follow the signs. Signs and flaggers will direct you through work zones. Expect changes in traffic patterns as the project progresses.

Don’t tailgate. Unexpected stops frequently occur in work zones.

Don’t speed. Enhanced fines of up to $500 may be levied for speeding in a work zone.

Never change lanes in a work zone.

Focus and minimize distractions. Focus your full attention on the road and those traveling around you. Avoid changing radio stations, eating or using phones, even hands-free devices.

Be patient. Crews are working to improve the safety and comfort of your travels.

Know before you go. Call 511 for up-to-the-minute traffic and weather information from any phone in Virginia. Before you travel, log on to Call 511 for up-to-the-minute traffic and weather information from any phone in Virginia. Before you travel, log on to 511Virginia or check the free 511 Virginia mobile app for road and traffic conditions, weather forecasts, and live traffic cameras on many major highways.

On April 28, Myers reminds you to wear orange for “Go Orange Day” and show your support for work zone safety.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.