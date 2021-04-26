Very warm with cold front by the end of the week

MONDAY: High pressure has taken control of our weather this week, which will bring a quieter pattern and much warmer temperatures. A beautiful and comfortable evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. Turning cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 across our West Virginia locations, and in the low to mid 40s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will start out pleasantly cool as temperatures rise into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds later in the day. Today is when temperatures really start to soar. High temperatures this afternoon will reach around 80 for the Potomac Highlands and into the low 80s for the Valley. Likely low Valleys in West Virginia around Petersburg and Moorefield into the low to mid 80s. It will be a bit breezy at times for the day. An incredible day to enjoy some time outside if you get the chance. Humidity levels will still be quite low today, so it will feel quite comfortable.

A beautiful evening with temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Some clouds will stick around overnight with temperatures only falling into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising in the 60s. More clouds than sun for the day but staying warm. Highs in the low 80s across the area again. Typical warm spots, the low valleys across the Potomac Highlands into the mid 80s. These kinds of temperatures are where we should be in June, so this is very warm for this time of year.

Staying breezy for the afternoon, occasional gusts in the 20-25mph range. Of course, humidity levels will still be low, so that will make it feel much less oppressive than those warmer days in June. For the evening, very warm and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will be well above average for a good portion of the week. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: It will be quite warm to start the day with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day as a cold front will begin to track close to the area. Staying warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! Once again rather breezy for the day. We’ll stay dry for the afternoon but with the approaching cold front, the earliest the rain would move in would be for Thursday evening. A pleasant night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s. For now, expect a few rain showers overnight.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will pass through the East Coast today, but there will not be much moisture for this front to work with. For now, expect a few showers for the morning, but then turning dry. Staying mostly cloudy. Still warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Cooler for the night, but still pleasant. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: The morning will start pretty mild with temperatures in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Cooler than earlier in the week but still pleasant. Any outdoor plans for the afternoon should be quite pleasant! Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, mostly clear and turning cool. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A beautiful morning with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Mostly sunny and warm for the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. A fantastic day to spend some time outside!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.