Advertisement

Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidates have first debate

(NBC29)
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia met Sunday in their first debate.

The candidates covered topics ranging from education to law enforcement to the economy. Each promised to turn back liberal Democratic policies and end a GOP losing streak.

The event was sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition and The Family Foundation of Virginia less than two weeks before the state party’s nominating convention on May 8. The candidates who participated were: Kirk Cox, a member of the House of Delegates and former House speaker; Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group; Peter Doran, a former think tank executive; and Sergio de la Peña, a retired Army colonel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro woman dead following Friday night crash
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in Isaiah Brown shooting
GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 884 on Sunday

Latest News

Hala Ayala
Gov. Northam endorses Del. Ayala for Lieutenant Governor
Early voting for June primaries begins April 23 in Virginia
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill
Virginia agrees to absentee ballot option for blind voters