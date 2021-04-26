Virginia NAACP to discuss public safety concerns with Gov. Northam and other state leaders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia NAACP will meet virtually Monday with the state’s top officials to discuss public safety across the Commonwealth following a recent deputy-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County.

The private online discussion will take place between Virginia NAACP President Robert Barnette, Jr., Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran, Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle and Governor Ralph Northam.

“The Virginia NAACP looks forward to a productive and fruitful conversation about the future of public safety in the Commonwealth,” Barnette said.

This discussion comes following recent officer-involved shootings across the country and state.

On April 21, Isaiah Brown, of Spotsylvania County, was shot by a deputy and left with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The family told NBC Washington that Brown has 10 bullet wounds and has injuries to the face, neck, chest and pelvic area.

State police said Brown was unarmed when the shooting occurred.

“Trust of our local law enforcement relies on transparency and accountability,” said Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP. “We are grateful for the preexisting relationships with our local law enforcement officials that helped expedite this vital request. The Spotsylvania Branch NAACP will continue working with the family and investigating this incident.”

The 911 call and deputy body camera footage was released Friday after the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP reached out to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Governor Northam spoke briefly with NBC12 ahead of that virtual conversation with the NAACP.

“The shootings that we’ve had not only in Virginia but across this country are unacceptable; they’re very concerning,” he said. “They merit a thorough investigation.”

