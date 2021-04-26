Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.

So far this year Virginia State Police has processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA...
So far this year Virginia State Police has processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, April 22, at noon in Rockingham County.

Officials say the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 762 (Eden Valley Road) and Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road).

Police say a 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 612 when it stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to make a left turn onto Route 762. VSP says the Toyota pulled into the path of a 1994 Mack dump truck that was traveling southbound on Route 762, which was unable to avoid striking the Toyota on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Toyota, identified as Dorlan J. Adamson, 76, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Adamson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials say the driver of the Mack truck, a 59-year-old male of Dayton, was not injured in the crash and was also wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

