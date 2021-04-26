Advertisement

West Virginia Governor offers $100 savings bond for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Justice is announcing a way to encourage those ages 16 to 35 to get vaccinated from the coronavirus.

He discussed it during a press conference Monday afternoon.

“We’re going to give every single one of these people, the people that already stepped up, our young people that have already stepped up and been vaccinated, and every single one of our young people, we’re going to give a $100 savings bond to every single one that steps up and takes their vaccines,” said Governor Justice.

The governor also said this is a way to motivate them to get vaccinated and the state to get over the hump.

The payments will be retroactive. According to the Governor’s office no specific plans about payments are available at this time. As soon as they are we will post them here.

Governor Justice says this will be funded using CARES dollars.

This is a developing story.

