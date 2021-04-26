Advertisement

West Virginia loses US House seat amid population decline

West Virginia House of Delegates
By Associated Press and Cuneyt Dil
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s long population slide has cost the state another congressional seat.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday leaves the state with just two seats in the U.S. House. That makes for tough choices by the three Republican incumbents after the next round of redistricting.

The census data confirms a continued economic and population decline linked to the demise of the coal industry. The state’s resident population dipped to 1,793,716 in 2020, down 3.2% from 1,852,994 in 2010.

The state once had six House seats, but the delegation has been shrinking since 1960.

