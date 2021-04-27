Busch Gardens offering free admission to U.S. military veterans, families through June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens announced the theme parks will be offering admission for U.S. military veterans and their families through June 27.

This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents online before May 16.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

To register, click here.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online here.

These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

