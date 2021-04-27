Advertisement

Busch Gardens offering free admission to U.S. military veterans, families through June

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at...
Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off.(Busch Gardens Williamsburg)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens announced the theme parks will be offering admission for U.S. military veterans and their families through June 27.

This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents online before May 16.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

To register, click here.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online here.

These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP: Search for 18-year-old suspended; remains found
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in Isaiah Brown shooting
GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released
So far this year Virginia State Police has processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA...
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
File image
Remains of Virginia woman have been identified in Alabama
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old

Latest News

Friendly City Fortune raffle begins May 3
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,105 on Tuesday
Chincoteague Island Ponies (NBC29 File Image)
Chincoteague pony swim cancelled again because of pandemic
Virginia agency wants to shut down troubled regional jail