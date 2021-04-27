Chesapeake man charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are adding to the charges against a Chesapeake man in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in Waynesboro last week.

The Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, April 27, that 22-year-old Sean B. Webster is now also charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

VSP says it was called out to a hit-and-run along Jefferson Highway around 10:20 p.m. Friday, April 23. A Hyundai was reportedly struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

A few minutes later, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of West Main Street and Lew Dewitt Boulevard for a report of a crash.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run in Augusta County had entered the city and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle struck, 49-year-old Anne M. Seaton of Waynesboro, died at the scene of the crash.

Webster was arrested at the scene for suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence. VSP also charged him with felony hit and run.

The crash in Waynesboro is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Nystrom at 540-942-6675. You can also report your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

Webster is currently being at Middle River Regional Jail.

