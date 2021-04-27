Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine demand slows for local health district, walk-in appointments welcome

Last week 6,850 vaccines were distributed by the health district, but that does not include vaccines given by other community partners.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 vaccines become easier to get, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) says they’ve seen demand slow a bit over the last week but still gave 6,850 shots.

With retail pharmacies and private health providers receiving vaccine shipments, crowds are slowing down for the health district and as a result, walk-in appointments are available at clinic sites.

In the coming weeks, Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said some staff will switch gears back to usual health department responsibilities, like working on immunizations for children.

Rodeffer said the CSHD will continue to have three large clinics every week, with smaller clinics when needed. Now, she said, some attention will switch to targeted outreach.

“If there were language barriers or transportation barriers, then we will be able to go out into communities and reach people right where they are if they weren’t able to get one of our larger clinics,” Rodeffer said.

She expects the CSHD will give nearly 8,000 shots in the coming days.

With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine approved to resume distribution, Rodeffer said she anticipates some J&J clinics will be happening next week.

“Residents will have choices if they want to go to a Pfizer event, Moderna event, or Johnson and Johnson event,” Rodeffer said. “If there’s a Johnson and Johnson event and you don’t want to get that vaccine, you will have other opportunities.”

If you have not received your shot yet, Rodeffer said she still recommends that everyone pre-register first. She said it will depend on vaccine availability with walk-ins, so by registering ahead of time, you’ve guaranteed yourself a shot.

The CSHD will no longer be posting available clinics on their website and instead is directing everyone to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

