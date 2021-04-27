Advertisement

Friendly City Fortune raffle begins May 3

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance announced Tuesday the Friendly City Fortune raffle is back!

The fifth annual raffle will launch on Monday, May 3, with $250,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. 5,000 tickets will be sold, and on Saturday, July 31, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will draw a winner every five minutes for four hours.

There will also be four “Early Bird” drawings before the main event in July.

The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance says some of the prizes this year include a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2022 Red Wing Roots Festival Tickets and $20,000 in cash.

Tickets are $100 each, but there are also ways to win free tickets. To learn more about the Friendly City Fortune raffle, click here.

