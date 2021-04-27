No. 17 JMU preparing to play no. 18 UCF in NCAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third consecutive season, the JMU men’s soccer team punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament after winning the CAA title.

The no. 17 Dukes will play the no. 18 Central Florida Knights Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Dukes won the CAA championship match on penalty kicks to bring them back to the NCAA tournament.

JMU is looking to make some noise with a fresh mindset.

“We just really take it day-by-day and game-by-game,” Dukes head coach Paul Zazenski said. “We don’t worry about what’s in the past and we really don’t think too much in the future. It’s really a bought-in day-by-day approach of who’s the next opponent. If we win, we keep playing. If we don’t we’ll look forward to trying to get a fourth conference championship in a row.”

Sunday’s game will be played in Wilson, N.C.

