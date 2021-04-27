Permanent absentee voting option available for visually disabled voters in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — A permanent absentee voting option is available for visually disabled voters.

This comes after several people with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit last year asking for accessibility with absentee ballots.

Election Services Manager David Nichols with the Virginia Department of Elections said the system is called “My Ballot” and allows voters to get their ballot electronically.

Visually disabled voters can then use the screen reader technology in the system to have their ballot read to them, opposed to having someone read it to them.

“That process is understandably problematic for them because they don’t get the ballot secrecy that every other voter gets, which is part of what we need to be providing as election officials across the state,” Nichols said.

Previously under the law, electronic ballots were only available to voters overseas.

Nichols said the bill goes into effect July 1, but the system is currently available for early voting in the primary elections.

