Remembering the 2011 Super Outbreak of Tornadoes- Part 1

It’s now been ten years since one of the *most devastating, and largest tornado outbreaks in the history of the United States.

Between April 25 and April 28th, 2011, this was a multi-day tornado outbreak that impacted 16 states. Late April in 2011, a monster tornado took aim at Tuscaloosa. The width, at least a mile wide.

Hard to believe its been 10 years since the April 25-28 tornado outbreak that impacted the US from Texas to New York. 360 tornadoes were confirmed with 300+ fatalities. 4 EF5 and 11 EF4 tornadoes occurred, all on April 27th, 2011. pic.twitter.com/zT9OWh8jTH — Katie Wheatley (@mapgirl18) April 27, 2021

STRONGEST TORNADOES

Four of the most powerful tornadoes, EF-5 tornadoes with winds more than 200mph, and those Devastating Alabama and Mississippi. Here’s a list of the most powerful tornadoes

LOCATION RATING PEAK WIND PATH LENGTH WIDTH FATALATIES INJURIES Smithville, MS EF-5 205 mph 35 miles 3/4 mile 15 40 Hackleburg, AL EF-5 210 mph 25 miles 1.25 miles 72 145 Rainsville, AL EF-5 200mph+ 33 miles 3/4 mile 35 Philadelphia, MS EF-5 205 mph 29 miles 1/2 mile 3 6

The damage path seemed to go on forever. In fact if you took the path length of each tornado, it adds up to 3,200 miles according to The Weather Channel Meteorologist Dr. Greg Forbes. That’s 600 miles longer than the 1974 super outbreak.

In fact there were so many tornadoes that the Huntsville National Weather Service office issued 92 tornado warnings in one day. Some debris from the most powerful tornadoes was found more than 200 miles away.

One of the most memorable tornadoes that day was the Tuscaloosa, Alabama tornado which many watched unfold live on television. This tornado rated an EF-4 with winds of 190mph. That’s just 10mph short of an EF-5. The destruction, just as bad and the number of deaths and injuries, just staggering.

From this one tornado there were 1,500 injuries and 65 deaths. The path of this monster, 80 miles long. The width at one point was a mile and a half.

April 27, 2011 Tornado Outbreak: Radar image of the different supercells that occurred over the course of that day and the EF ranking of the strongest tornado each one produced. #alwx pic.twitter.com/joO1BGxppX — Ryan Stinnett (@Ryan_Stinnett) April 27, 2021

VIRGINIA

Storms moves into Virginia on the evening of April 27th.

In Glade Spring, Virginia Gary and Linda Parsons laid face down in their home as the tornado destroyed everything around them.

Linda Parsons describes that night. “We just felt the windows break and the house rumble”

An EF-3 tornado with winds of 140 miles an hour cut a path of destruction through the heart of this small community in southwest Virginia.

The Parsons, taking shelter but not knowing if they would survive. “Common sense would have told you nobody would have lived through this”

The tornado hit a truck stop, crossed I-81 and destroyed several mobile homes. The Parsons thankful to be alive, and unhurt. Gary Parson says, “We came through without a scratch, without a scratch and I just- thank the Lord for that.”

Some others, not so lucky. Three people lost their lives in this tornado and fifty were injured.

The path of destruction- 18 miles long. In one day, 19 tornadoes touched down in Virginia.

By the morning of April 28th, the tornado count was 360 in this 4-day tornado outbreak. Nearly as many people lost their lives, there was 324 deaths, most of those in Alabama. More than 3,000 people were injured in this event.

The cost of the destruction, at least $10-billion dollars.

The Positives

As a result of this outbreak FEMA grant money helped home owners and communities put in tornado shelters. There was also a bigger campaign for NOAA weather radios, and for raising more awareness with being prepared with severe weather.

If you want to read through some individual tornado stories from across the country- check out this link:

The April 25-28, 2011 Super Outbreak! We have been working to document some of the #tornado events from the outbreak. Here is our overview page showing the summaries completed & the ones to come. We hope we have honored every community impacted. https://t.co/NnC2o4xYsk #wxhistory pic.twitter.com/5MTR77UJsC — Tornado Talk (@tornado_talk) April 27, 2021

A map of the super outbreak tornadoes from US Tornadoes (US Tornadoes)

