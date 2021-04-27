Advertisement

UVA alum transforming the way you blow out birthday candles

Mark Apelt testing out the Blowzee
Mark Apelt testing out the Blowzee(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Apr. 27, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blowing out birthday candles is a tradition that has been around for centuries, but this celebratory ritual may be going away as one University of Virginia alum is debuting a cleaner way of making a wish.

“Nobody’s handing you the hamburger and blowing on it and being like here’s your hamburger I just blew on it for you,” UVA Alum, Mark Apelt said.

When Apelt was out with friends before the pandemic, he had an idea.

“It had come up from a birthday party some of us were at the day before with a younger kid. When the kids went to blow out, it was like 6-year-old kid with a runny nose and you could see in the sunlight the spit flying all over the place and it was just the angles everything lined up just right. Everyone there was grossed out by it,” Apelt said.

That’s when this UVA alum started sketching out his idea onto a napkin.

“One of the focus was to try to make sure it still felt like you were blowing that candles out,” Apelt said.

With everyone a little pandemic aware of gross stuff spreading, the Apelt’s Blowzee seems like an even better idea.

“You blow in through here and the air travels through. There’s electronics in there and a switch that’s activated and then your air comes out this little tube on the bottom towards you and the fan will spin and blows out the candles,” Apelt said.

Transforming this long-time tradition, Apelt says is his ultimate wish.

“If anybody’s got ideas out there I always tell them to just go for it. Don’t be held up with ‘I don’t know how to do it’ because I had no idea how to do any of this,” Apelt said.

So far, Apelt has sold several hundred Blowzees and now he’s hoping to bring this product to birthday party aisles in stores nationwide.

