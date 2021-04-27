UVA spokesperson: Frank Hume Memorial Fountain vandalized

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway at the University of Virginia after red paint was sprayed onto the Frank Hume Memorial Fountain, commonly known as the Whispering Wall.

The memorial is near Monroe and Peabody Hall.

UVA spokesperson Brian Coy says the incident happened overnight and was discovered early Monday, April 26. He says the university is continuing to evaluate options for changes to the historic landscape following the UVA Board of Visitors’ September vote.

“The university is aware of the red paint that was sprayed on the Whispering Wall and Facilities Management staff are currently taking action to remove it. As with any act of vandalism on Grounds, the university will investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable,” Coy said.

This is the second time in less than a week that the wall was vandalized.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.