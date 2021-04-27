Advertisement

UVA spokesperson: Frank Hume Memorial Fountain vandalized

Frank Hume Memorial Fountain at UVA
Frank Hume Memorial Fountain at UVA(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway at the University of Virginia after red paint was sprayed onto the Frank Hume Memorial Fountain, commonly known as the Whispering Wall.

The memorial is near Monroe and Peabody Hall.

UVA spokesperson Brian Coy says the incident happened overnight and was discovered early Monday, April 26. He says the university is continuing to evaluate options for changes to the historic landscape following the UVA Board of Visitors’ September vote.

“The university is aware of the red paint that was sprayed on the Whispering Wall and Facilities Management staff are currently taking action to remove it. As with any act of vandalism on Grounds, the university will investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable,” Coy said.

This is the second time in less than a week that the wall was vandalized.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP: Search for 18-year-old suspended; remains found
Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in Isaiah Brown shooting
GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released
So far this year Virginia State Police has processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA...
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
File image
Remains of Virginia woman have been identified in Alabama
Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline...
SNP searching for missing 18-year-old

Latest News

Friendly City Fortune raffle begins May 3
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,105 on Tuesday
Chincoteague Island Ponies (NBC29 File Image)
Chincoteague pony swim cancelled again because of pandemic
Virginia agency wants to shut down troubled regional jail