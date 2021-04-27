Valley Health to hold walk-in vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University and beyond

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Last week, the James R. Wilkin, Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University announced it would be holding its last first dose vaccine clinic on April 29, but now, the last day of appointments will not require a reservation.

Vice President of Population and Community Health for Valley Health Dr. Jeffrey Feit said the last day will be a Pfizer day, which means anyone over the age of 16 can receive a vaccine with no appointment necessary.

“Their whole team at Shenandoah University gave us this amazing opportunity to use this facility and create this environment where people are really happy to get their shots,” Dr. Feit said. " We couldn’t be more grateful to them and they made a huge difference in this fight.”

Since January, the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University has administered more than 65,000 COVID-19 shots. Feit said part of the reason for the departure from the facility was to allow the university to have their center back, as well as lower demand for shots.

“We are scaling based on the demand we are seeing we had a clinic yesterday at the center where we were able to do 1,300 shots and only ended up doing 700 just because people didn’t sign up,” Dr. Feit said.

Those receiving the first dose by April 29 will still have a second dose appointment arranged by Valley Health.

“We’re going to be opening a storefront at the Apple Blossom Mall, where we will be able to give vaccines into the summer, catch up on some of these second doses and have a steady presence every day,” Dr. Feit said. “We’re still working out the scheduling but it will definitely be in walk-in availability.”

Feit said arrangements are being made now to also offer walk-in clinics at Valley Health primary care clinics in Page and Shenandoah County, with another coming to Warren soon.

“540-743-3287. You can give them a call and say, ‘hey I’d like to come in and get a vaccine,’ and they’ll set you up for a visit and get you a vaccine,” Dr. Feit said.

The last second dose clinic at Shenandoah University will be held on May 6.

