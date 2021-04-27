VDOE says there will be no removal of accelerated math classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Department of Education Superintendent James Lane is squashing rumors circulating about the removal of accelerated math courses and the merging of the advanced diploma and the standard diploma.

“There are no specific proposals before me, and there are no specific proposals before the board of education,” Lane said.

The superintendent says there were many false reports circulating last week. There is no plan to remove accelerated math courses in Virginia, that includes the calculus pathway. The next revision of standards is still another two years away.

“We want to hear from families so that we have the best standards possible that are in alignment with the vision and values of Virginians,” Lane said.

Lane does say the next math pathway initiative will include an emphasis in certain areas: “One of those being data analytics, and so you’ll see a heavier emphasis on data sciences and data analytics during the high school years,” he said.

VDOE Assistant Superintendent Michael Bolling says infusing courses with analytics helps prepare students for post graduation.

“We have an ever-changing, rapidly-changing environment in our business community and technology, and we need to be responsive to those changes and develop standards that provide rigor and relevance to all students,” Bolling said.

Lane also addressed the possibility of merging the advanced diploma and the standard diploma for Virginia students.

“Similar to the math pathways initiative, that was a thought discussion just to get feedback from the board if that was even something they would consider, and that would be months if not years down the road before the board would ever consider something like that,” Lane said.

The Virginia Department of Education emphasizes that individual school districts will be able to create their own accelerated courses, and that there is still plenty of time and opportunity for families to give feedback on what they want to see in the next math pathways initiative. That plan is still a few years away.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.