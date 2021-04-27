VDOT Interstate Advisory Committee to host virtual meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Interstate Advisory Committee will be hosting a virtual meeting this week to speak on improvement plans for I-81.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Those who are interested in streaming the meeting can do so by clicking here.

According to the meeting’s agenda, topics up for discussion include status and financial updates for VDOT’s I-81 Corridor Improvement Program.

There will be a designated time for public comment during the meeting. Comments can be submitted by dialing 319-895-2103, followed by the PIN 808 401 455#.

